22-year-old man fatally shot at Etobicoke plaza

A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke shortly after midnight.

Police say they were called to Westown Plaza, located near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, at around 12:07 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers responding to the scene located a victim suffering from serious gunshot wounds and attempted CPR, police said in a tweet.

The victim was later pronounced dead on scene. Investigators later identified the victim as Toronto resident Jovahn McKnollys.

No further information has been released on possible suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.