22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on DVP near Highway 401

A 22-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on a highway in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway near Highway 401 just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the motorcyclist was trying to exit onto Highway 401 when it lost control.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

“Witnesses reported seeing this motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. The driver was not able to maintain control as he exited onto Highway 401 where he was ejected from his motorcycle and ended up on the highway below,” Schmidt said.

He added that the motorcyclist hit a vehicle after he was thrown off his bike.

“There will be heavy delays in the area for the next several hours while our collision reconstruction team does their work,” Schmidt said.

The collision resulted in several lengthy closures on the highways, but all roads have since reopened.