iHeartRadio

22-year-old N.B. man charged following assault with weapon: RCMP


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

A man from Beaconsfield, N.B., has been charged in connection with an assault and a number of other offences in the community.

The Western Valley Region RCMP detachment says officers responded to an assault with a firearm on Aug. 30.

Once on scene, police say officers arrested a 22-year-old man.

On Sept. 1, Brandon Schriver appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with:

  • two counts of possession of a firearm without a license
  • assault with a weapon
  • assault
  • driving while prohibited
  • failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order
  • possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence
  • possession of ammunition while prohibited

RCMP say he is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

12