22-year-old N.B. man charged following assault with weapon: RCMP

A man from Beaconsfield, N.B., has been charged in connection with an assault and a number of other offences in the community.

The Western Valley Region RCMP detachment says officers responded to an assault with a firearm on Aug. 30.

Once on scene, police say officers arrested a 22-year-old man.

On Sept. 1, Brandon Schriver appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm without a license

assault with a weapon

assault

driving while prohibited

failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order

possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence

possession of ammunition while prohibited

RCMP say he is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 12.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.