22-year-olds charged in armed robbery at Lower Mainland car dealership

Weeks after an armed robbery at a Port Coquitlam, B.C., car dealership that led to a shootout and police chase, charges have been approved against two 22-year-old suspects.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam and Omar Demetris of New Westminster are each charged with one count of robbery, authorities announced Tuesday. Both men remain in custody.

Coquitlam RCMP said they are still "actively working on gathering evidence" in connection with the alarming incident, including the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities previously said several people were injured during the robbery, but that none of them were shot or otherwise seriously hurt.

Officers were called to the Journey Chrysler dealership at 1881 Lougheed Highway on the afternoon of Nov. 22, and confronted a number of alleged robbers who took off in a vehicle.

That led to a police chase along Highway 1, which snarled traffic on the busy artery. Authorities said the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed near the King Edward overpass, and that the occupants fled on foot.

Officers found and arrested two suspects, but others remain on the loose.

"We are asking the individuals involved in this incident to turn themselves in immediately, as our officers continue to follow up on all investigational avenues," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

Coquitlam RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to call the detachment at 604-945-1550.