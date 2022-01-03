221 employees at Windsor Regional Hospital self-isolating due to COVID-19

Windsor Regional Hospital says 221 of its staff members are currently self-isolating due to COVID-19.

The total number of staff at the hospital is 4,825. As of Jan. 3, hospital officials say that means about 4.5 per cent of staff are currently self-isolating. This includes close contacts and actual COVID-19 positive cases.

The total number of staff currently off work due to testing positive for COVD-19 is 91, or 41 per cent of the 221.

As of Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 32 people with COVID in hospital, 26 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 14 are fully vaccinated and 12 are unvaccinated.

There are four COVID patients in the Windsor Regional ICU - three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

When asked what the current state of bed capacity is at Windsor Regional, officials say they are still assessing the situation and will have "more information in the coming days."

Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington says it's currently operating at 105 per cent capacity. That means the extra five per cent are waiting in the emergency department to be admitted because there are not enough beds available.

ESHC is reporting four unvaccinated and two fully/partially vaccinated patients with COVID in hospital.

Across Ontario, provincial health officials say there are currently 248 patients with COVID-19 in ICUs.