221 new cases, three variant of concern deaths in Manitoba Sunday

Manitoba health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 deaths and 221 new cases of the virus.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths are from the Winnipeg Health Region and are linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The deaths include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.

The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,075 in Manitoba.

Along with the three deaths, the province saw 221 new cases and removed one due to a data error, bringing the province’s total case count to 52,751.

The Winnipeg Health Region had the highest number of new cases, with 143. The 5-day test positivity rate in the city rose slightly and now sits at 13 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 32 came from the Southern Health Region, 12 cases were in the Northern Health Region, nine cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 25 were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 4,069 active COVID-19 cases and 47,607 people have recovered from the virus.

The 5-day test positivity rate in the province is 12 per cent.

There are currently 346 Manitobans being treated in hospitals with COVID-19.

According to Sunday's update, 228 patients are in hospital with active COVID-19, including 43 people in ICU. Another 81 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 19 in intensive care.

Thirty-seven patients are also being treated outside of the province; 34 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

On Saturday, 1,993 tests were completed, bringing the total to 785,905 since February 2020.

As the most recent variant of concern update on Saturday, Manitoba has 12,004 total variant of concern cases, 2,560 of them still active.

As of Saturday, 84 deaths have been linked to variants. This number does not include the three variant deaths announced Sunday.

Of the variants, 6,633 are unspecified, 5,207 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 111 are P.1 variant cases, 35 are the B.1.351 variant, three are the B.1.617, eight are the B.1.617.1, and seven are the B.1.617.2 variant.

New data on variant of concern cases in Manitoba will be updated by the province on Tuesday.