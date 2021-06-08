$222M in upgrades announced for Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant

The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant is set to undergo $222.83 million in upgrades, as part of an infrastructure rejuvenation project announced on Tuesday.

The project will be funded by all three levels of government, with the federal government contributing $89.13 million, the province providing $74.26 million and the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation, which is owned by the cities of Regina and Moose Jaw, providing $59.42 million and any additional costs.

The province said the project will include upgrades to the main treatment plant, pump stations and reservoirs.

"Investing in high-quality water infrastructure is an essential part of building greener, healthier, and more resilient communities," Jim Carr, Minister and special representative for the prairies, said in a press release.

"Today's investment of up to $89.1 million ensures the citizens of Regina, Moose Jaw, and several other communities will have access to reliable, potable water services for years to come."

The treatment plant supplies potable water to more than 260,000 people in Regina, Moose Jaw and other communities in the area. The facility was originally commissioned in 1955.