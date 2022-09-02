229 people killed in collisions so far this year: OPP

The OPP Highway Safety Division is reporting 229 deaths from collisions so far this year, a 29 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Thirty-three motorcyclists, nine bicyclists and 17 pedestrians have been killed in 2022 up to Aug. 28. Police are asking the public to look out for vulnerable road users, especially with school starting in less than a week.

“During this long weekend, we are encouraging motorists to be extra vigilant on roadways throughout Waterloo Region,” Cst. André Johnson of Waterloo regional police said in an email to CTV.

“Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit and Neighbourhood Patrol will focus on driving behaviours that put motorists and other road users at risk, including impaired driving by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, aggressive driving, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts.”

As youth prepare to head back to school, parents and caregivers are encouraged to promote safety with their children and remind them to stay alert on the school bus and while walking or riding their bike to school.

Officials are also encouraging the public to: