22nd annual LAWC International Women’s Day Breakfast fundraiser to be held virtually

For a second year in a row, the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) International Women’s Day Breakfast will be a virtual affair.

The ticketed event will be live-streamed starting at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The annual event is LAWC's single largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds will go to front line-services for abused, trafficked, and harassed women and girls.

Cherry Smiley is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the 22nd annual fundraiser. The artist and feminist activist from the Nlaka'pamux (Thompson) and Diné (Navajo) Nations has worked in a rape crisis centre alongside numerous battered women and children and has seen the horrors of abuse firsthand.

Organizers are looking to raise over $50,000 through ticket sales and a silent auction that will feature Justin Bieber and Toronto Maple Leaf tickets.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.