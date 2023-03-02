$23,000 in drugs seized in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have arrested four people and seized $23,000 in drugs after an investigation.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant on Taylor Avenue in Chatham on Wednesday.

Police say about $23,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were recovered and seized for analysis. Digital scales, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian currency were also seized.

A 26-year-old and 32-year-old from Chatham, along with a 32-year-old and 31-year-old from Toronto, were arrested and charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All four individuals were transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of March 30.

The two Toronto men were also given conditions not to attend Chatham-Kent.