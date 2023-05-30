23 additional charges laid in series of carjackings, crashes in Edmonton

The man who allegedly caused a number of crashes and committed violent carjackings in Edmonton earlier this month is facing an additional 23 charges.

Police say 44-year-old Michael Russell Lariviere was charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and five counts of failing to remain at the scene of a collision on May 25.

The additional eight charges were not disclosed.

Between May 15 and 17, police say Lariviere was involved in three carjackings and two attempted carjackings and caused at least five crashes around Edmonton while driving at least two different stolen trucks.

Two victims CTV News Edmonton spoke with filmed a stolen red truck hitting their car on Anthony Henday Drive numerous times.

Lariviere was previously charged with 28 offences in connection with the crime spree, including robbery, using an imitation firearm to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.