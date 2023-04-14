23 Alberta post-secondary schools to benefit from provincial investment

Almost two-dozen Alberta universities, colleges and institutes will be assisted through a $193-million investment, the details of which was announced by the provincial government on Thursday.

Officials say the money, from Budget 2023, will "help ensure students can access the skills and training they need, close to home."

Many of the programs targeted by the funding are in health care, an industry that officials say is suffering from "a shortage."

"We are creating seats in certificate, diploma and degree programs to meet those needs," said Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides in a statement.

"Plus, we are giving our students the skills and knowledge they need to be competitive, and leaders, in this changing technological world."

Officials say part of the $193 million will be broken down as follows:

$83 million to continue programs announced in 2022 so students can complete four-year programs;

$10 million (over three years) to create more than 1,100 spots at business, technology and other programs;

$6 million (over four years) for 120 more seats at Mount Royal University's Bachelor of Aviation Management program; and

$3.6 million (over three years) in "Tech Talent" funding for 300 new spots at five schools.

An additional $86 million is devoted to health-care training programs, including:

$20 million (over three years) to create new physician seats at the University of Calgary and University of Alberta;

$44 million (over three years) for 1,400 new seats in health-related programs such as nursing and paramedical occupations; and

$22 million (over three years) for 2,100 seats in nurse bridging programs for internationally trained nurses.

"We need to deliver, and we are delivering on our commitment to grow our health-care workforce," Health Minister Jason Copping said Thursday.

"Our health-care system is only as good as the people that work in it and I believe that, quite frankly, we have the best in the country."

Copping says the opportunity will benefit all Albertans in the long-term.

"We know if students are able to learn and train locally, they are more likely to stay in their home communities," he said.

"We are also using 30 of these residency positions for international medical graduates who need more training before they can practice as doctors here in Alberta."

TUITION 'COMPARABLE TO THE NATIONAL AVERAGE'

Nicolaides says the details about the operational funding comes after provincial legislation was passed to limit tuition increases at two per cent.

All students will be able to benefit from that "affordability measure," he says.

"Tuition right now in Alberta is very comparable to the national average," Nicolaides said. "The average undergraduate tuition across the country is about $6,800 (per year) and average undergraduate tuition in Alberta is about $7,200.

"We've now legislated into law a two per cent cap – that will provide students and families with the most predictable and stable tuition pricing I think has ever been in place in Alberta."

He says the government has also introduced new bursaries, scholarships and "other instruments" to help students pay for their education.

The Alberta NDP says the additional of more student spaces is "welcome," but accused the Smith government of causing tuition to "skyrocket" and put higher education out of reach for thousands of students.

"Another abrupt policy reversal on the eve of the election doesn’t undo the profound damage the UCP has done to our post-secondary schools and our health-care system," said NDP health critic David Shepherd in a release.

"Just like utilities, bills and car insurance, tuition costs are continuing to soar."

Shepherd says the NDP is committed to "freezing tuition" and reversing the Smith government's most recent hikes.

The full list of schools and programs, with the funding and spaces each are receiving, is as follows: