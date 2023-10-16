23 candidates to run in upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection
Twenty three candidates are now officially in the running to become Scarborough Southwest’s next city councillor.
On Monday, Toronto City Clerk John Elvidge announced that they have all been certified to run in the Ward 20 byelection.
This seat was vacated on July 26 after long-time local Coun. Gary Crawford resigned to run provincially as a PC candidate in Scarborough-Guildwood. He did not win.
In early August, Toronto City Council voted in favour of a motion by Coun. Paul Ainslie to declare the Ward 20 seat vacant and hold a byelection to fill it.
On Sept. 6, a bylaw requiring a byelection was passed and came into effect at 5 p.m. Nominations opened the following day.
According to provincial law, when a councillor resigns, city council must declare the seat vacant at its next meeting. It then has 60 days to either appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy or pass a bylaw requiring a byelection.
Voting day in Scarborough Southwest is set for Nov. 30. Electors can, however, vote in advance on Nov. 25 and 26.
More information about the Ward 20 byelection can be found online.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).
-
'Go out there and get your last win': Wes Cates encourages Riders to end on a positive note, following six straight lossesWes Cates is encouraging the Riders to end out the year on a positive note – to put a stop to the green and white’s six game losing streak ahead of its final regular season matchup.
-
Flight paths back to normal with Saskatoon airport runway reopeningSaskatoon’s main runway is now open after two summers of construction and restoration, but it doesn’t mean any changes for travellers using the airport.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in EdmontonEdmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.