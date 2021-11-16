23 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 23 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There were 24 cases reported on Monday, but the regional total only increased by 23 due to data clean up from previous days.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to date to 20,507, including 19,975 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are currently 224 active cases in Waterloo Region.

There are 17 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including three in the ICU.

There are 12 active outbreaks in the region.

Here’s a breakdown of the 7,010 variant cases reported in Waterloo Region to date:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

3,502 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

262 mutations have been detected, but a specific strain has not been confirmed

Testing partners have performed 636,692 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's test positivity rate sits at 2.7 per cent, with a reproductive rate at 1.0.

So far, health partners have administered 908,692 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Of the eligible population aged 12 and older, 91.71 per cent have at least one dose, while 88.85 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 78.97 per cent are partially vaccinated and 78.97 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Officials in Ontario reported 481 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The seven-day average for the province now sits at 579, up from 492 last Tuesday.

Ontario's positivity rate is approximately 2.5 per cent.

Ontario has reported 608,206 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 date, including 593,454 recoveries and 9,938 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto