23 criminal charges laid in Ottawa human trafficking ring

Ontario Provincial Police has arrested four young adults from Ottawa and laid 23 criminal charges related to human trafficking.

Police say the ten-month investigation began in October 2022, where OPP was made aware of a young girl being human trafficked across Ontario and Quebec.

Evidence revealed that the victim had been sexually exploited since 2019. The victim is now in a place of safety.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), OPP's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, the Ottawa Police Service, the Kingston Police Service and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service.

Police believe there could be other victims.

Devin Ronald Jessy Huff, 26-years-old from Ottawa, has been charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, as per Section 117.01(1);

Sexual Assault, as per Section 271;

Assault, as per Section 266;

Procuring, as per Section 286.3 (1), two counts;

Traffic in Persons, as per Section 279.01;

Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking in Persons, as per Section 279.02(1);

Material Benefit from Sexual Services, as per Section 286.2(1);

Advertising Sexual Services, as per Section 286.4 C.C;

Possession of a Prohibited device or ammunition, as per Section 92(2); and,

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Section 5(2) CDSA.

Huff remains in custody following a bail hearing.

Hayl Collis, 22-years-old from Vanier, has been charged with:

Traffic in Persons, as per Section 279.01;

Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking in Persons, as per Section 279.02(1);

Material Benefit from Sexual Services, as per Section 286.2(1);

Procuring, as per Section 286.3 (1); and,

Advertising Sexual Services, as per Section 286.4.

Collis remains in custody following a bail hearing.

Alexia Zoe Simard, 26-years-old from Ottawa, has been charged with:

Traffic in Persons, as per Section 279.01;

Procuring, as per Section 286.3(1), and;

Advertising Sexual Services, as per Section 286.4.

Simard has been released from custody. She is scheduled to appear on December 12, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa.

Haileigh Brooke Devlin, 23-years-old from Ottawa, has been charged with:

Traffic in Persons, as per Section 279.01;

Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking in Persons, as per Section 279.02(1);

Material Benefit from Sexual Services, as per Section 286.2(1), and;

Procuring, as per Section 286.3 (1).

Devlin has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on Dec. 12.

Police are urging anyone with any additional information to contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.