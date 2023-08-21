iHeartRadio

23 guns, 100,000 rounds of ammo and crossbow seized by Sask. RCMP after assault near Candle Lake


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A massive seizure of guns and ammunition took place near Candle Lake following an assault in the area, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

On Aug. 10, both Nipawin and Smeaton RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon present outside a home in Candle Lake, Sask.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the 50-year-old suspect.

The man was released the following morning on an undertaking.

Later on Aug. 15, RCMP executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home.

The search led to police seizing 23 firearms, a crossbow and approximately 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was rearrested and taken into custody.

As a result of the operation – a 50-year-old Candle Lake man faces 16 charges including three counts of possessing prohibited firearms with readily accessible ammunition, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

The accused appeared in provincial court on these charges on Aug. 21.

