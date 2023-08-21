23 guns, 100,000 rounds of ammo and crossbow seized by Sask. RCMP after assault near Candle Lake

A massive seizure of guns and ammunition took place near Candle Lake following an assault in the area, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

On Aug. 10, both Nipawin and Smeaton RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon present outside a home in Candle Lake, Sask.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the 50-year-old suspect.

The man was released the following morning on an undertaking.

Later on Aug. 15, RCMP executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home.

The search led to police seizing 23 firearms, a crossbow and approximately 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was rearrested and taken into custody.

As a result of the operation – a 50-year-old Candle Lake man faces 16 charges including three counts of possessing prohibited firearms with readily accessible ammunition, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

The accused appeared in provincial court on these charges on Aug. 21.