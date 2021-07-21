23-year-old B.C. man charged with child porn possession, distribution
A 23-year-old man from Salmon Arm, B.C., has been charged with child pornography offences following a years-long investigation, authorities said Wednesday.
Brecken Peters is facing one count of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography, according the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation began in May 2019 but didn't result in charges until June 2021 because it was a complex case involving "multiple reports and analysis of digital evidence," authorities said in a news release.
"If anyone has any information regarding this or any other case involving online child sexual exploitation, we encourage them to contact the police of their jurisdiction," Cpl. Sharen Leung of the ICE team said in the release.
Officers arrested Peters without incident on June 25, and he has since been released from custody under conditions. The RCMP did not specify what those conditions are.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm provincial court on Sept. 14.
