23-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by car while riding low-speed motorcycle
A 23-year-old has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Burnaby, say police.
The accident happened on Sept. 12 at the intersection of MacPherson Avenue and Beresford Street, said the Burnaby RCMP in a statement.
Police say they initially described the young man as having been on a bicycle when they first announced the crash back in September, but he was in fact riding a limited-speed motorcycle.
“The 23-year-old victim has since died in hospital,” the statement reads
The person driving the vehicle that hit him remained on the scene.
“Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision and the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation.”
Police did not provide any additional information on the accident but explained in the statement that such low-speed motorbikes need to be insured.
“Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a Limited Speed Motorcycle must be registered, licensed and insured as a motor vehicle. You must have a driver’s licence,” it reads.
