23-year-old inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

A 23-year-old inmate at Regina Correctional Centre died on Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Around 7:17 a.m., corrections staff called EMS but declared the man dead after performing life saving attempts, according to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The release said the inmate’s family has been notified.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the death is not related to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will conduct an internal investigation.

The incident follows the death of a 46-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, who was declared dead following a fight with another inmate on Wednesday, Oct. 12.