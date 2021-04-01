iHeartRadio

23-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries after crashing dirt bike

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his dirt bike in East Clifford, N.S. on Wednesday.

Around 6:25 p.m., police were advised of a collision on a trail off East Clifford Road.

Police, along with fire officials and EHS members, attended the scene where they found a damaged dirt bike that had struck a rock.

The driver, 23, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.