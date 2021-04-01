23-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries after crashing dirt bike

A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his dirt bike in East Clifford, N.S. on Wednesday.

Around 6:25 p.m., police were advised of a collision on a trail off East Clifford Road.

Police, along with fire officials and EHS members, attended the scene where they found a damaged dirt bike that had struck a rock.

The driver, 23, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.