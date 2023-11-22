23-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle collision involving transport truck

A 23-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Tuesday night in Shelburne.

Provincial police say the deadly crash happened on County Road 124 around 7 p.m. between the transport and two pickup trucks.

The 23-year-old man from New Lowell, who was the lone occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported at the time.

Police closed County Road 124 from Highway 89 to Wansborough Way for the investigation. It was reopened early Wednesday morning.

Officers noted the area was experiencing heavy fog, and urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. It's unclear if the weather conditions were a factor in the collision.

There's no word on any charges at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.