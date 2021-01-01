Just hours into the new year, the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating the first shooting of 2021.

A 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg in the shooting on Westmoreland Avenue in Kanata. Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to the shooting at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to the Ottawa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation has determined a stray bullet entered a bedroom window in a neighbouring home where one occupant of the home was sleeping. The occupant of that home was not injured.

Police say investigators believe this is a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.