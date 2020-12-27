A 23-year-old man is dead following a collision on Sunday morning in East Havre Boucher, Nova Scotia.

At around 3:46 a.m., RCMP, alongside fire crews and Emergency Health Services, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 4.

Upon arrival, first responders found a pickup truck, which went off the roadway and incurred extensive damage. The driver, a 23-year-old Antigonish man, was ejected and located a short distance from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, EHS transported an adult male passenger to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP says Highway 4 is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed until later on Sunday afternoon. Police note a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.