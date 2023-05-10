23-year-old who refused to do chores called 911 on mother after she shut off home's Wi-Fi signal

A 23-year-old woman was asked to leave her mother’s house after calling 911 when she shut off the home’s Wi-Fi.

According to a tweet from Regina polices’ Cst. Mike Seel, the 23-year-old was asked to help out with chores and refused which prompted her mother to turn off the home's Wi-Fi connection.

The adult woman was allegedly living with her mother rent-free, according to Seel.

Seel said after the woman called 911 she was told her concern wasn't an emergency and then called Regina police's administration line.

Just responded to a call where a 23 year old called the cops on their mom, who they live with rent free, for turning off the wifi because they wouldn't do chores. The 23 year old was told to leave if they didn't like it. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/B8lnU5JLUo