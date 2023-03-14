23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home
CTV News Prince Albert Video Journalist
Stacey Hein
The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
Around 11:40 a.m. police were called to the 1000th block of 3rd Street East, at the request of the Parkland Ambulance.
Upon arrival, they found the body of a 23-year-old woman.
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division, and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.
The service says there will be a police presence in the area overnight and into Wednesday.
An autopsy of the body is scheduled for Wednesday.
