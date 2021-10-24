236 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 314 recoveries
Saskatchewan reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with one new death reported in Saskatoon.
Active cases in the province have dropped below 3,000 for the first time since Sept. 4, to 2,963.
There are 285 Saskatchewan residents being treated in provincial hospitals for COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care. Of the 285 patients, 203, 71 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
This figure does not include the eight Saskatchewan patients who are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 274 or 22.8 per 100,000 people.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (seven), North West (19), North Central (21), North East (three), Saskatoon (53), Central West (two), Central East (39), Regina (38), South West (two), South Central (six), and South East (30) zones and seven new cases have pending residence information
Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,184 more COVID-19 tests and 3,854 more doses of vaccines.
There are 781,349 fully vaccinated residents in the province.
