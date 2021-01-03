Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 109 new recoveries.

There are 2,841 cases active out of 16,083 reported to date. There were no new deaths to report on Jan. 3.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 181 (15.0 new cases per 100,000 population).

The province said Sunday that vaccinations of priority populations in the Far North Central and Far Northwest zones will begin on Monday.

The new cases reported Sunday after located in:

Far Northwest (17)

Far Northeast (39)

Northwest (23)

North Central (50)

Northeast (Two)

Saskatoon (42)

Central West (One)

Central East (Six)

Regina (20)

Southwest (One)

South Central (13)

Southeast (14)

Two cases previously reported without a location were assigned to the Northwest and North central zones.

There are 152 people in hospital; 114 in inpatient care and 38 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,103 tests on Saturday.