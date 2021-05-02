238 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 161 more variant cases identified
Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and identified 161 more variants of concern (VoC).
One more Saskatchewan residents died after testing positive for COVID-19; a person in their 60s who lived in the Central East zone.
Saskatchewan reported 2,437 active cases on Sunday, as well as 253 more recoveries.
One hundred sixty-seven people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 39 in intensive care.
