239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 239 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over three days.

WECHU does not report case counts over the weekend, so the recent stats are for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There were 71 new cases on Saturday, 86 new cases on Sunday and 82 new cases on Monday.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the last time the region had over 86 new cases in a single day was Sept. 3, when there were 91 new cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – 10 are unvaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and three fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Nov. 26 there were two unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,773 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 498 cases are currently active, but due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

97 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

58 cases are community acquired

28 cases are outbreak related

56 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

8 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

333,044 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

316,994 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

22,143 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 672,181 doses have been administered to WEC residents

80.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

76.8% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

The health unit says about 3,300 youth in Windsor-Essex between the ages of 5 and 11 received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the first four days since becoming eligible..

