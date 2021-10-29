24 candidates, one council seat: Nominations close for vacant seat in Kanata North

Twenty-four people have applied to be the new councillor in Kanata-North for the remaining 11 months in the term, including the former longtime councillor of the ward.

Council voted to appoint a new councillor for Ward 4 – Kanata North following the resignation of Jenna Sudds, who was elected the new MP for Kanata-Carleton in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The deadline to submit an application to be appointed the new councillor closed at 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to the city of Ottawa's website, there are 24 applicants certified to be considered for councillor.

Sikandar Arora

Stewart Walter Cattroll

Raymond Gianfrancesco

Cathy Ann Greene Curry

Peter Lothar Hanschke

Anupam Kakkar

Peter Jan Karwacki

Michael Kempa

Granda Laurie Kopytko

Siddhartha Kumar

Stephen Lau

Matthew Justin Lee

Stephanie Maghnam

Elina Mida

Christine Moulaison

Dyna Margaret O'Connell

Jonathan Reid

Michael John Marc Roy

Brandon Roland Russell

Patty Searl-Clarkson

Bina Shah

Marianne Margaret Wilkinson

Matthew Phillip Wilson

Syed Khateeb Zaidi

Wilkinson retired from municipal politics in 2018, deciding not to seek re-election. Wilkinson served as councillor for Kanata North since 2006.

Council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 10 to appoint a new councillor to fill the vacancy until the October 2022 municipal election. Each applicant will have an opportunity to address council for five minutes, and members of council can ask one question of each applicant.

An open vote will be held during the meeting, with each member of council asked to state the name of the candidate they are voting for. The candidate receiving the most votes, and more than 50 per cent of the votes, wins.