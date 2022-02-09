24 charges laid in connection to string of parking garage break-ins: Regina police

A 25-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 24 charges after numerous parking garages were broken into over the past two weeks.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was able to identify a suspect, but did not locate him until Monday.

The accused was arrested and charged with 12 counts of break and enter, 11 charges of breach of probation and one count of possession of stolen property.

RPS said the offences occurred between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7.

The accused man made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.