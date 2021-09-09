24 drivers charged with speeding through school zones in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are cracking down on speeders in school zones.

Members of the CKPS Traffic Unit are monitoring community safety zones and pedestrian crosswalks in an effort to ensure kids return to school safely this week.

On Wednesday, 24 motorists in Chatham and Wallaceburg were stopped and charged with speeding, mostly through community safety zones near schools.

“We would like to remind motorists that slower speeds ensure safer communities,” said police in a news release. "Please drive with extra care and attention when approaching a school zone. Our children’s lives are depending on it.”