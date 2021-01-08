Twenty-four more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 1,183 new cases on Friday.

The province has now recorded 1,241 coronavirus-related deaths. Alberta currently has 109,652 total cases including 13,628 active cases, a net increase of 330.

Friday's active case increase marks the second time in the past five days that active cases had grown. Prior to that, they had fallen each day over the past three weeks.

Hospitalizations fell for a third straight day, down 35 to 851. The number of patients in intensive care also fell, down four to 135.

The province recorded a 6.82 per cent test positivity percentage based on 16,765 tests.

More than 37,000 Albertans have received a COVID-19 vaccine through yesterday.

The province will provide another data update on Saturday.