Officials with the Porcupine Health Unit have announced more troubling news, with 24 new COVID-19 cases and a new death caused by virus.

Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of health for the region, confirmed that one person has died in relation to an outbreak at the Extendicare in Kapuskasing.

"On behalf of the health unit, we wish to offer our sincerest sympathies to all family and friends," Catton said in a news release Saturday evening. "Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time."

The news comes just days after the region's 10th COVID-19 related death, also related to the outbreak, which was first declared on Jan. 6. It is the third COVID-19 outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.

Health officials also confirmed 24 new infections, 19 of which are tied to an outbreak in the Kapuskasing region. Two of the new cases were a result of close-contact and come from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, and Smooth Rock Falls while three remain under investigation. The last three are in the area of Hearst/Hornepayne.

Public health officials will reach out to all close contacts directly and are urging everyone to stay home if they have symptoms of the virus.