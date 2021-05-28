24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,484 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,808 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

4 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,718 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: