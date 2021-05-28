24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 426 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,484 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,808 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,718 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 238,424 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 261,897 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 69.2 per cent of adults 18+ have received at least one dose of a vaccine