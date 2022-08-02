24 people rescued after whale-watching boat takes on water off Vancouver Island

Twenty-one passengers and three crewmembers aboard a whale-watching vessel were rescued Saturday after their boat began taking on water off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The 15-metre MV Chinook Princess struck a rock or submerged log near Turret Island, in the Broken Group Islands, at approximately 11 a.m., according to the coast guard and vessel operator Jamie's Whaling Station of Tofino, B.C.

A coast guard lifeboat was dispatched from Bamfield, B.C., while volunteer rescuers from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue station in Ucluelet, B.C., also joined the rescue effort.

According to Dave Payne, the leader of R.C.M.S.A.R. Station 38 in Ucluelet, three vessels came to the immediate assistance of the Princess.

"They struck something in the water, be it a rock or be it a submerged log," he said.

"We have mixed stories about that and they were taking on a small amount of water and they lost manoeuverability," said Payne.

The whale-watching boat is equipped with pumps, which kept the vessel afloat until it was towed to shore in Ucluelet for repairs.

"The pumps were keeping up so there was no immediate danger but of course you’ve got 24, 25 passengers onboard, so they had no option but to call for assistance," said Payne.

He says it’s believed the vessel had a damaged rudder-post, which made steering difficult.

"They were drifting towards the rocks and there wasn’t much wind, but there was enough, and of course there’s currents," he said. "Given enough time, what is a 'not-overly dangerous situation' becomes a potential danger to life and limb."

The search leader says it took the three vessels between two to three hours to shuttle the occupants of the Princess to Ucluelet to safety, and there were no injuries.

Payne says the entire operation went very smoothly.

“The comments all the way around were that it was a textbook solution to the situation and communications and response were spot on," he said. "We all know each other, we all work together, and that makes a huge difference when we have to respond to something like this."

The coast guard said its also pleased with how the rescue panned out.

"On behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, we would like to thank all the vessels of opportunity who responded and assisted in the rescue of the persons onboard the MV Chinook Princess in coordination with our crew from the Bamfield lifeboat station," said coast guard Supt. Mariah McCooey in a statement Tuesday.

Adam Doolittle, general manager of Jamie's Whaling Station, said there were no injuries reported during the incident.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis.