24 residents at Perley Health turn at least 100 this year

It is clearly a big accomplishment to make it to 100 years old.

On Thursday, the Perley Health long-term care home held a birth celebration for some of its residents hitting that milestone.

Right now, Alex Kowbel is still young at the age of 99, but not for long. He says he’s looking forward to hitting triple digits.

"I will be 100 on October the 6th, if I manage to make it," Kowbel says. "Oh, I’ll have a couple of scotches."

But he's not the only centenarian at Perley Health. Twenty-four residents are all turning 100 or older this year.

That calls for a party, cupcakes and all.

A lot of these birthday boys and girls were in the Canadian military, including 101-year-old Joe Quinn, who is still young at heart.

"I think it’s great. Yah," says Quinn. "We try to have a good time, and meet our friends."

"This is an opportunity for us to celebrate them," says Margaret Tansey, Perley Health board chair. "Really to thank them for their long lives, but all the things they have done for us as Canadians."

Lucille Lane just turned 100 on Feb. 14.

"I’m a valentine," Lane said. "How does it feel? Terrific. Terrific. I was very thrilled.”

Frank Grant is one of the oldest ones here.

"I’m 105 right now, but I’ll be 106 on the 19th of January," says Grant. "I’ve had a wonderful life."

But not as old as Jill Corrigan.

"I bet you I’ve got the most to say," says Corrigan.

That’s because she is the most senior in the room at 107 years old.

"Guilty," says Corrigan as she smiles. "Guilty."

It was definitely a celebration for the ages.