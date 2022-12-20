24 supportive housing units opening in Regina due to new federal, provincial partnership

Through a new partnership, a Regina non-profit will be able to provide 24 units of supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness in the Queen City.

Phoenix Residential Society, a Regina non-profit focusing on health-care and other supports for those experiencing homelessness, received operational funding through the federal “Reaching Home” program.

The move marks cooperation between the provincial and federal government, with the housing facility being provided by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with Phoenix Residential Society to provide more supportive housing options for people who are at risk of homelessness," Gene Makowsky, the minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, said in a news release.

"Through our partnership, we are helping Regina residents gain safe housing, as well as a support system that contributes to their well-being and success."

Federal funding for the project was delivered by the Namerind Housing Corporation.

“Being able to house and support high acuity clients within one complex means clients will be able to build community, something that is often challenging in scatter-site settings, and will support strong program delivery that is also logistically advantageous," Bernadette Friedmann-Conrad, Namerind Housing Corporation manager said in the release.

More details to come…