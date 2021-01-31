A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged in connection with the murder of his mother, Peel Regional Police said Sunday.

In a news release issued on Sunday morning, police said officers were contacted about a suspect who was potentially involved in the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman. The woman, police said, had not been previously reported missing.

“The investigation revealed the woman had met with foul play in the area of Knightsbridge Road and Bramalea Road,” Peel police said in a news release.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Brampton resident Tyrell Foster on Saturday in connection with the incident. He faces one count of first-degree murder.

Police said the victim is Foster’s mother, 54-year-old Imebet Foster.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide and missing persons bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.