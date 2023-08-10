24-year-old driver gets charged after evading police in Blue Mountains

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a motorist after they evaded a traffic stop on Grey Road 119 near the Blue Mountains.

On August 9th, at around 11:30 am, an officer on patrol observed a driver going 129 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

While trying to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.

OPP say the officer decided not to engage in a suspect apprehension pursuit (SAP) to avoid putting the public at risk. The driver got away, or at least they thought they did.

However, the driver did not know that the OPP's new automatic licence plate reader recorded the licence plate on the car and recorded video of the driver behind the wheel at the time of the offence as they were driving by.

Officers then attended the registered owner's residence and confirmed the driver's identity.

A 24-year-old from Owen Sound is now facing charges of:

Careless Driving

Flight from Police Officer

Stunt Driving - Excessive Speed

G1 Driver Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver

The driver is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a future date.

The OPP wants to remind the public that road safety is everyone's responsibility.