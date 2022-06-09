24-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting identified by police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Police have named a 24-year-old man shot and killed behind a plaza in Scarborough on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to 3847 Lawrence Avenue East, west of Orton Park Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers located a man at the rear of the plaza suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On Thursday, police named the victim as Javonte Daley.
Investigators say they are looking for multiple suspects responsible for the incident.
Daley’s killing is Toronto’s 29th homicide of the year.
-
-
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in DecemberThere was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
-
Pacific FC to host team from Jamaica at Starlight Stadium in international tournamentThe buzz keeps getting louder for Vancouver Island's only professional soccer team.
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schoolsPolice are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
HMCS Halifax Commanding Officer temporarily removed from duty while on European deploymentThe Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his post following several incidents onboard the ship during Operation Reassurance.
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increasesAn advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgradeGreater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
-
Labour shortage will last 5 years, says B.C. business professorCanada’s aging population combined with the number of people who are retiring mean the country is facing a long road to recovering its workforce.