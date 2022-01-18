24-year-old man killed after shooting in Etobicoke

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in a residential area of Etobicoke early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to 2313 Islington Avenue, near Bergamot Avenue and north of Rexdale Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews say they arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has been identified as Toronto resident Andre O'Neil Atkinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police confirmed a homicide investigation was taking place at the scene but could not provide any suspect information.

It’s the city’s seventh known homicide of 2022.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation or who may have video footage of the area to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.