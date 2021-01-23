Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision near Bancroft.

The OPP says a 24-year-old man died in a single vehicle collision just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The collision occurred on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, east of Silva Lake.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP.