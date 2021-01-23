Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision near Bancroft.
The OPP says a 24-year-old man died in a single vehicle collision just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The collision occurred on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, east of Silva Lake.
#BancroftOPP investigating a single snowmobile collision which left a 24 yr old man deceased. Happened just before 9:30pm Friday on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Rd, east of Silva Lake. ^bd pic.twitter.com/gPscXSv2dE— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 23, 2021
The name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bancroft OPP.