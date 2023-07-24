24-year-old man killed in targeted Etobicoke shooting, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside of an Etobicoke apartment on Monday night.

Insp. Jeff Bangild said two male suspects entered a residential building located near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m.

“This appears to be a targeted shooting given that the individuals entered the apartment, selected a very specific location and entered that unit, where this individual was essentially murdered,” he told reporters at the scene.

Bangild said there is no threat to the community, since the incident was isolated. The suspects, however, are outstanding.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene after an individual alerted the apartment building’s front desk that someone had been shot inside a unit.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

His identity has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.