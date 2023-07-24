24-year-old man killed in targeted Etobicoke shooting, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside of an Etobicoke apartment on Monday night.
Insp. Jeff Bangild said two male suspects entered a residential building located near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m.
“This appears to be a targeted shooting given that the individuals entered the apartment, selected a very specific location and entered that unit, where this individual was essentially murdered,” he told reporters at the scene.
Bangild said there is no threat to the community, since the incident was isolated. The suspects, however, are outstanding.
Toronto police said they were called to the scene after an individual alerted the apartment building’s front desk that someone had been shot inside a unit.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.
His identity has not been released.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Manitoba lacks capacity for addiction treatment: auditor general reportManitoba's auditor general says many in the province don't have access to appropriate addiction treatment, especially in rural and northern areas.