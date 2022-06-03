24-year-old man reported missing in Windsor found

A 24-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday has since been found, Windsor police say.

Police say James Charron, 24, was last seen Wednesday at 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pillette Road but was located on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

MISSING PERSON LOCATED: James Charron has been located. Thank you to the public and media for your attention in this matter!

#22-47366.