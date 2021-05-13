24-year-old woman identified as victim in suspicious death investigation on Albert Street

The person found dead in an apartment building on Albert Street Tuesday was a 24-year-old woman who lived there, police say.

A post-mortem conducted Wednesday identified the victim, who police are not naming, but did not determine the cause of death.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing," Waterloo regional police said in a release.

Court documents obtained by CTV Kitchener show two Waterloo men, 36-year-old Tyler Power and 39-year-old Daniel Erickson, have been charged with indignity to a dead body.

Those same documents refer to the woman as Jane Doe and allege her body was disposed of in a premise.

Tuesday, at about 2:45 p.m., police responded to a residence on Albert Street in Waterloo after receiving a wellbeing call concerning a resident at an apartment building, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the dead woman inside the unit along with two men, police said.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court May 17.

The victim and accused are known to each other and police said there is no concern for public safety.

Expect increased police presence on Albert Street near University Avenue West in the coming days as members of the Waterloo Regional police's major crime unit, general investigations unit and forensic identification unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.