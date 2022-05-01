24-year-old woman killed in Transcona area crash Sunday: police

Winnipeg police were on scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Transcona area.

Police were called to Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a 24-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was extracted from her vehicle and taken to hospital in critical condition. However, police said she later died from her injuries.

Police said the occupants of the other vehicle left the scene.

Both vehicles can be seen with extensive damage. One of the vehicles appeared to have hit a house, while the other had significant damage to the front end, was missing a rear back tire and was on top of the curb.

Police taped off the area and several markers were placed around the area.

A lot of debris can also be seen scattered across the road.

Officers spoke with witnesses in the area but police are wanting to speak with anyone else who may have information on the crash.

One witness who spoke to CTV News said he and his girlfriend were watching a movie when they heard a loud bang and he went to the scene.

“I walked to the other side of the truck and a gentleman was crawling out backwards,” said Chris Brown. “Eventually they jumped up and started walking away like nothing ever happened and that was about it. We were trying to tell them, ‘walking away will only make this worse for you.’”

If anyone has additional information they want to share with police, they are asked to call 204-986-7085.