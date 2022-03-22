$245K in mental health funding slated to support Sask. post-secondary students

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it is providing $245,000 to support student mental health and wellbeing during the 2021-22 school year.

Healthy Campus Saskatchewan, the organization receiving the funding, is a partnership of 19 post-secondary institutions that focuses on providing students with the resources they need to achieve their goals.

Its main areas of focus are improving student mental health, suicide awareness and prevention, sexual violence prevention, substance use, pandemic responses, and inclusive environments.

Education Minister Gene Makowsky said post-secondary institutions are working together to advance priorities related to these issues, through this initiative.

“By working together, we are better able to address the evolving needs of students across the province," he said.

"In the last two years we've really come together and grown as a community," Healthy Campus Saskatchewan spokesperson Bev Drew said. "Healthy Campus Saskatchewan is poised to take the next steps, along with our sector partners, as we all work to advance the conversation around student mental health and wellbeing.”

With the newly announced $245,000 investment, Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will focus on supporting campus communities to implement the National Standard for Mental Health and Wellbeing for Post-Secondary Students. In addition, Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will establish a Mental Health Trainers Working Group.

"This investment in trainer certification is a critical component in building capacity at the University," University of Regina Mental Health Advisor Rob McCaffrey said. "Ensuring the ongoing availability of mental health training resources for students, faculty and staff is an important step in maintaining a healthy and thriving post-secondary education environment."

As of December 2021, The Inquiring Mind sessions designed for post-secondary students covering stigma reduction, resiliency skills, and the Mental Health Continuum Model reached 405 students and staff members across the province.

Since the launch of Healthy Campus Saskatchewan in January 2021, the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Health provided combined funding of $491,000 to support the partnership.

For more information about Healthy Campus Saskatchewan, click here.