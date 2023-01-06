$25,000 fine for 2020 freedom rally organizer

The organizer of a COVID-19 freedom rally in 2020 has been convicted and will have to pay a hefty fine.

Lamont Daigle was found guilty of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and received a fine of $20,000 plus a $5,000 surcharge.

St. Thomas police say on Nov. 14, 2020, 250 people gathered at the Memorial Arena parking lot and marched to Veterans Memorial Garden to, “Voice their displeasure with COVID-19 protocols.”

Under the Reopening Act at the time, the maximum number of people allowed to gather outdoors could not exceed 25 people.

Police say a second local organizer still faces charges before the courts.