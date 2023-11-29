$25,000 in stolen property recovered after break-in

A man and a woman have been arrested and $25,000 in stolen property was recovered after a break-in in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a residence on McNaughton Line in Chatham Township for a break-and-enter investigation at 10:17 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that tools and a pickup truck had been stolen from the property. The stolen truck was located at a Longwoods Road trailer park in Chatham Township.

With the investigative efforts of the Chatham-Kent Intelligence Unit and the Community Patrol Branch, a Criminal Code Search warrant was executed at a residence on Longwoods.

Police say during the course of the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the discovery that the female driver was operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Consequently, her vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Officers successfully recovered stolen property with an estimated value of $25,000. This recovered property may be connected to other ongoing break-and-enter investigations.

The 33-year-old man from Chatham Township was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, trafficking property obtained by crime and criminal harassment. The man was transported to police headquarters and is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

The 35-year-old woman from Chatham Township was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and driving under suspension. She was also transported to police headquarters, where she was released with conditions and given a court date of Jan. 8, 2023.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to emphasize that the investigation into this break-and-enter case and its potential links to other similar incidents is still ongoing.